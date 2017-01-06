6 things about the winter storm hitting Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter storm warning is in effect Friday night and Saturday for the Richmond metro area, and includes all areas from the Northern Neck back to Farmville and points south.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas well north and northwest of Richmond.

TIMING:

Snow will begin late Friday evening and turn more likely in the metro after midnight.

Snow will turn steady before daybreak and last through much of the morning.

The snow will taper off from west to east, ending in the metro around 12 p.m. -1 p.m., and eastern Virginia by late afternoon.

ACCUMULATIONS:

Snowfall accumulations will be lowest far northwest where 1 to 3 inches will accumulate.

There will be a sharp cutoff of the snow, so little to no snow will occur across far northwestern Virginia.

Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will stretch from parts of the Northern Neck back through Richmond and over towards Farmville and Danville.

Snowfall amounts should exceed 6 inches across far southern and southeastern Virginia, including parts of the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, the Tri-Cities and over towards South Hill.

Amounts exceeding 9 inches are possible near and east of Emporia over to Virginia Beach. Localized 12 inch totals will be possible from Hampton Roads down into northeastern North Carolina.

There has been high variability with the computer models in terms of snowfall forecasts. In metro Richmond, confidence is high that we will see at least 3 inches of snow, but the probably of seeing more than 6 inches of snow rapidly decreases.

WINDS:

Wind speeds will pick up Saturday with some gusts over 20 to 25 mph, producing some blowing and drifting snow. Conditions in central Virginia will not reach blizzard-level criteria, but may near Virginia Beach.

TEMPERATURES:

Arctic air will punch in behind the storm. Temperatures on Saturday will hold in the 20s all day with wind chills 10°-18°. Lows Saturday night will be in the teens. Highs Sunday will stay below freezing, but some melting will occur in direct sunlight. Anything that does melt during the day will refreeze Sunday evening and create icy conditions on untreated surfaces Monday.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be bitterly cold with temperatures in the single digits. Highs Monday will still remain below freezing.

WHEN WILL IT MELT?

Warmer temperatures will occur mid and late week, which will help the snow melt more quickly.

EXTENT OF THE STORM:

