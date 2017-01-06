2 arrested in abduction, robbery in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Two men have been arrested after police say they tied up and kidnapped a victim during an abduction, robbery in Fredericksburg earlier this week.

Investigators say Wednesday, January 4, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Maple Court for a report of a robbery.

When an officer arrived to the scene they found a victim outside of his apartment.

Police say the victim reported that two men, one known to the victim, broken into his apartment, tied him up, and robbed him at gunpoint.

Investigators say one of the suspects was seen leaving in a burgundy sedan.

While officers were still gathering information from the victim, a Spotsylvania County deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Christopher Tharrington, 33, of Stafford County.

Tharrington was arrested and charged with abduction, robbery, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He has been transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The second suspect in the case was identified as Christopher Smith, 25.

He was taken into police custody Friday by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith has been charged with abduction, robbery, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.