× What Henrico’s Andy Jenks has to say about snow closings

HENRICO, Va. – Local school systems aren’t sure that they will be affected by either one of the two storm systems moving through Central Virginia.

Some precipitation will move through Virginia late Thursday and early Friday, but there is little to no accumulation forecasted.

Friday will be mostly dry until the snow event begins, possibly Friday evening, but most likely Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

So, local kids may have a chance to enjoy snow, but not necessarily on a scheduled school day.

But either way, this season, Henrico County Schools Andy Jenks said they have some fun in store regarding snow announcements.

Jenks announces snow closings, and is known to playfully taunt students who wait anxiously for the news.

Jenks said Godwin High School students who are in the Teachers of Tomorrow Club decided to get creative and have some fun when it comes to announcing snow school delays or closures.

“There’s one group of high schoolers that has done something unique that we haven’t seen in several years–with a tee-shirt and a sticker and it’s all with very good intentions with a fundraiser,” Jenks said. “But that’s about as much that I’m at liberty to say at the moment.

“We’ll let them speak for the rest of it.”

A CBS 6 reporter saw the shirt but didn’t want to ruin the surprise – which does involve Jenk’s face.

Chesterfield County also has something creative in the works for school snow alerts, but they want it to be a surprise for students, parents and teachers.

A shirt campaign was recently started by a Chesterfield County employee, and is not officially endorsed by the school. The shirts read “KEEP CALM AND WAIT FOR TIM BULLIS TO CALL.”

Bullis, the community relations director for the county school system, is the man who makes the snow plans.

All profits made will benefit the Chesterfield Food Bank, according to the campaign.