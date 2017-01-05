Two men wanted in Richmond armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify one of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery on Monday, January 2.

Police say the robbery happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Armfield Road.

A male victim reported he was unloading packages from his car on Armfield Road when two men approached him, brandished a firearm and robbed him of his wallet.

There were no injuries during the incident. Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

An image of one of the suspects was captured on a security camera at a nearby convenience store when the suspect used the victim’s credit card.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing black pants, a light colored hoodie, a denim jacket and a grey hat.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective Derrick Longoria at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.