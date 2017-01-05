× Planner of fatal mansion party arrested in West Coast shootout

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The man who police said promoted a party held at a vacant, under construction mansion where two people were killed last September was arrested in California following a drug-related shootout.

Chesterfield County Police had been searching for Karheem “Freck” Graham-Lutchman Jr., 23, when they learned the Chesdin Landing party planner was shot at least five times during a shootout in a remote area of Paso Robles, California, on Nov. 30.

Graham-Lutchman was not wanted in connection with the Chesterfield murders, but local police had warrants out for vandalism and initiating trespassing. He survived the shooting and was later arrested for attempted murder.

Another Virginia man was involved in the California shootout, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo police. Police said the shooting occurred when the two Virginia men showed up to a gathering uninvited.

Police said that Graham-Lutchman first falsely identified himself as Fred Allen Cooper III.

Seven arrests have been made in connection to the Chesterfield party, held at a home under construction – which still had electricity — in the 15000 block of Chesdin Green Way, in Lake Chesdin, Chesterfield.

Investigators said the incident in California appeared to be drug-related but not gang-related, though the seven local defendants in the mansion party murders, all between the ages of 18-21, were charged with gang participation.

Six have been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident.

Police estimate around 300 people attended the Sept. 4 party. Based on the casings recovered after days processing the crime scene, police said over 70 shots fired from at least seven guns.

Duval Turner, Jr., 22 of Richmond and Marc Starkes, 22 of Amelia, were both found dead at the house party. A third person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects arrested:

Djion C. Bowles, 20, of the 2900 block of Blendwell Road in Richmond;

Kennson Clairsaint, 20, of the 2700 block of Geneva Drive in Richmond;

Corey T. Harris, 19, of the 3200 block of Kingsdale Road in Chesterfield;

Kendric R. Hill, 20, of the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle in Chesterfield;

Devin D. Taylor, 21, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond;

Tevon J. Todd, 18, of the 2900 block of Burley Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield; and

Devontrey Harris, 18, of the 11600 block of Waterford Drive in Chesterfield

Devontrey Harris was the only suspect not charged with second-degree murder, but was the only one charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Chesterfield Police have not yet released details on how Graham-Lutchman came across the under construction home. Details about the address were released through social media.