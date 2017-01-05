I do! Nikki-Dee meets with bridal consultants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- If 2016 was the year of engagements, then it makes sense 2017 will be the year of weddings.

As part of her weekly Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me series, Nikki-Dee met with bridal consultant Emmett Hickam to see what it takes to help couple create their dream wedding.

Not only was Nikki-Dee recently engaged, her meeting was inspired by Richmond Wedding Experience this Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown Richmond.

Would you like Nikki-Dee to try your job? Click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video