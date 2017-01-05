It’s not too late to enroll for classes at Bryant & Stratton

RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re thinking about going back to school you’re in luck, because Winter registration is still going on at Bryant & Stratton College. Campus Director Beth Murphy shared details on the college’s special career program offerings. Bryant & Stratton is hosting a ‘New Year, New You’ Open House Saturday, January 7th from 10am to 1pm. Spring semester kicks off Wednesday, January 11th. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}