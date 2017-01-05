Virginia infant survives plane crash that killed father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. -- A baby boy was not injured when the plane his father was piloting crashed at a Wisconsin airport Wednesday, WITI reported.

The pilot, the child's father, passed away Wednesday evening, according to a statement from Froedtert Hospital. His wife remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Names of the family members have not been released and the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The plane crashed while the pilot attempted to take off from Capitol Airport in Brookfield.

The single-engine plane ran off the runway and crashed into a parked SUV that had a trailer attached to it, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

There was no one in the parked SUV.

"A husband and wife also had a small infant in the airplane with them -- approximately six to 12 months old," Brookfield Police Captain Phil Horter said.

The pilot -- a 41-year-old man from Virginia, his 37-year-old wife and the six-month-old baby boy were alive and conscious when first responders arrived.

Officials said the baby didn't appear to be hurt.

He was in the back seat with his mother -- in a child seat.

Police said the pilot has family living in Waukesha County and had been in town visiting. They were headed back to Virginia after the holidays when this crash happened.

The City of Brookfield Police Department has turned this investigation over to the FAA and NTSB.

Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.