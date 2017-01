RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based Fashion Designer Babbitt, Owner of B and B New Beginnings, is always on the cutting edge of new and versatile fashions. She brought in a few models to show us how you can transition certain outfits from Winter To Spring. Works By Babbitt is currently on display until Monday, January 30th at the Williamsburg Regional Library. For more info you can visit http://www.bandbnewbeginnings.com