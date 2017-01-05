Chesterfield high school student evaluated after ‘hit list’ found at home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old high school student was taken in for a mental evaluation after a “hit list” was found at his Chesterfield County home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the teen attends Manchester High School and the list contains the names of other students and even the names of his siblings that attend nearby Bailey Bridge Middle School.

There was an extra police presence at Manchester High Thursday morning as police continued to investigate the threat.

Police determined that the student involved was not in possession of any sort of weapon.

The principal of Manchester, Christy Ellis called parents via voice message telling them, there is “no imminent” danger to any student or faculty.

The full statement to parents read:

“Today, your child may have noticed an increased police presence at our school during the lunch block. I am calling to let you know what occurred. Earlier today, police were notified that one of our students had written a note that contained a threat involving our school. Police came to the school to investigate. The police determined that the student involved was not in possession of any sort of weapon, and there was no imminent danger posed toward any students or faculty. School officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine appropriate discipline and ensure the safety of all of our students. Classroom instruction continued as scheduled throughout the day. Please thank your child for his or her calm and appropriate behavior throughout the day today. Please remind them to speak to a faculty member whenever they hear something that concerns them. That is really the best way that we can all keep each other safe.”