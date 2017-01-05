Parents demand answers after heating issues at elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- Finde Chamberlain said she and other parents have concerns after there have been issues with the heating system at Charles City Elementary School since Monday.

“It makes me frustrated,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain said her daughter’s Head Start class was cancelled Tuesday due to how cold it was inside the classroom, but said the remainder of the elementary students were still in school.

“We have a brick school, so it’s pretty cold,” she said.

Charles City Schools officials did announce that school would be closed Thursday due to issues with the boilers, but with winter weather headed to the area, Chamberlain said she wants to make sure everything will be up and running Friday.

“It makes me wonder, is it going to be fixed,” asked Chamberlain.

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to Superintendent Dr. David Gaston with some of these concerns.

In an email, Dr. Gaston said there were two parts to the boiler system that required replacement this week.

Gaston said all of the boilers were tested Sunday and were operating, over the next morning he said they were not fully responsive when tested by maintenance.

Dr. Gaston said families were updated on the situation daily and that the boilers were partially functioning earlier this week.

