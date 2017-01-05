× Misidentified man arrested for carjacking released from jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in Sandston Tuesday was released from jail after it was determined he was misidentified by the victim.

Charges filed against the man were dropped, according to the Henrico Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

A second man, 28-year-old Mark Alan Workman, remains charged in connection to the carjacking Scotch Pine Drive in eastern Henrico.

Workman was charged with two counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

