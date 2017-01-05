× Billy Stafford arrested, charged with identity theft and fraud

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The search for a man accused of identity theft, fraud, and credit card crimes ended this week with the arrest of William “Billy” Stafford.

Stafford was arrested Tuesday after a phone tip led investigators to a location in Goochland.

Stafford was served with six felony warrants and ordered to appear in Colonial Heights Juvenile/Domestic Relations for a pretrial hearing.

Last month Colonial Heights Police asked for help finding Stafford.

Police there said he was for two counts of credit card forgery, two counts of identity theft, credit card fraud, and larceny of a credit card. He also had several outstanding warrants in Gloucester County.

