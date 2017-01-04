Wife of Hanover man charged with child porn says she will forgive him

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The wife of the Hanover man accused of possessing child pornography says she forgives her husband because her religion demands it.

James Linwood Crump, Sr., 46, of Garden Park Lane, was arrested Tuesday.

His wife of 22 years shook her head with disgust when she learned of the titles of the videos police say he had downloaded.

“He said it was bad,” said Mrs. Crump, asking that we not reveal her first name. “He realizes he messed up real bad.”

She’s now dealing with an unexpected change that she may have to live with for decades to come.

“He’s always had an addiction to porn but it never went further than adult,” she said. “Now it’s really gotten worse.”

The father of two now faces five counts of child porn possession.

Crump’s Mechanicsville apartment was raided by deputies and members of a federal child exploitation task force on Monday.

“Whatever computer it was on, they got it,” Mrs. Crump said.

On November 1st, court documents say, investigators used an online law enforcement tool and observed an IP address making digital files of child porn available through BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer network.

“Through a tip, investigators got information that was enough to obtain a search warrant,” said Hanover County Sgt. James Cooper.

Hard drives, web history and files were all scrubbed and saved as evidence. Investigators noted in an affidavit that two videos Crump allegedly downloaded had titles that referenced girls age’s five to nine.

Hearing that, his wife shook her head in disgust, saying she will forgive but never forget. “I am a Christian, I will forgive, but this will take time to get over it,” she said.

Crump is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.