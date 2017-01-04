× What a Chesterfield employee has to say about school snow closings

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — It’s the time of year when parents and students do snow dances, most likely hoping for different outcomes. It’s the time of year when Henrico County spokesman Andy Jenks (playful) taunts teens on Twitter, when teens bombard news stations with pleas to close schools and when folks are rushing out to buy milk and bread.

With the possibility of snow at the end of the week, it is also the perfect time for the “Keep Calm Chesterfield” shirts.

The shirt campaign was started by Chesterfield County employee, and are not officially endorsed by the school. They read “KEEP CALM AND WAIT FOR TIM BULLIS TO CALL.”

Bullis, the community relations director for the county school system, is the man who makes the snow plans.

The shirts are featured as part of a Bonfire campaign, which means the campaign has to be successful for orders to ship. The goal is 10 shirts and three have been sold so far.

All profits made will benefit the Chesterfield Food Bank, according to the campaign.

You can follow the school on Twitter or Facebook, to wait for their official snow call.

The campaign reads: