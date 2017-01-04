× Teen arrested for violent Henrico carjacking that left man severely injured

HENRICO, Va. – A suspect is in custody in connection to a violent carjacking that left a man with life-threatening injuries and shut down nearby Henrico schools.

An east Henrico neighborhood turned chaotic Tuesday afternoon, when a victim was shot during a carjacking in the 100 block of Scotch Pine Drive.

Kevante Pettus, age 19, was arrested for the crime, confirmed the Henrico Sheriff’s Office. The Highland Springs teen has been charged with six crimes, including use of firearm in commission of a felony, malicious assault, car jacking and robbery.

“I was freaking out,” said a woman who wants to remain anonymous. “I’m like, my kids are here.”

She said a man knocked on her door after the reported carjacking and robbery nearby.

“I just kind of like held my phone up ready to dial 911 and poked my head out and saw people over there,” she said.

The person yelled, “please call 911, my buddy’s been shot.”

She said the victim was lying on the grassy area across the street from her home.

When officers arrived she walked over and handed her phone to the victim’s friend

She said that the victim was moving and breathing, but he was complaining that he was cold.

“So, I ran back in here to grab him a blanket,” she said.

The neighbor said she overheard the victim’s friend tell dispatch what happened.

“He offered to give somebody a ride and they decided — the people they picked up — decided to pull guns on them, push them out of the way and took off with their van.”

Investigators said the victim had been shot in the face, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police sources said a white van believed to be the vehicle involved in the carjacking was later found abandoned on Defense Avenue.

The shooting and investigation impacted schools in the eastern Henrico community.

“First, all students are safe and our instructional day is proceeding on schedule. However, due to a situation in the community, our school has been advised by Henrico Police to keep students inside until the situation is resolved,” a letter to parents of students at Seven Pines Elementary read. “The situation does not directly involve the school, but we are taking these steps as a precaution.”