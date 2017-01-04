Tortoise goes missing in Midlothian neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A life and death search is underway in Midlothian for an African Sulcata Tortoise who escaped from a home in the Deer Run Subdivision.

“The temperatures in Virginia this time of year are FAR TOO COLD for a Tortoise of this species,” the Richmond Wildlife Center posted on Facebook. “He most likely escaped and is hunkered down unable to move due to hypothermia. This is a life and death situation.”

Wildlife center workers asked people who lived in the Deer Run neighborhood to check around their home and in the woods near their homes for the Tortoise.

“[He was last seen] in the vicinity of Velvet Antler Drive. However, despite misconception they are pretty fast and can travel long distances quickly,” a spokesperson for the wildlife center said.

If you find the Tortoise, call the Richmond Wildlife Center at 804-378-2000 or 804-614-4325 (After Hours Emergencies).