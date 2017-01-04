× Endangered runaway teen last seen in Suffolk on New Year’s day

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department said they consider a runaway teen endangered because she does not have her medication.

Police have asked for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Mary Nicole Rawls, who was last seen when she left her home around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Mary was last seen wearing black leggings, a coral shirt, black cowgirl boots and a Cowboys NFL slim-fit jacket.

The missing teen was described as 5’1”, 170 pounds, with light brown medium length hair and hazel eyes.

Mary has a medical condition that requires medication, which she did not take with her, police said.

If anyone has seen Mary call 911 or your local Police Department.