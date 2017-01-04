× Firefighters rally to help brother battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Whether or not they meet face to face, firefighters around the country consider themselves part of one big family. So when one firefighter is in need of help, help is never too far away.

As longtime Richmond Fire Marshall David Creasy battles cancer, help is on the way from Florida.

An auto lift and scooter once owned by Roger Myers Sr., the father of a Richmond firefighter, is being transported from Florida to Richmond via “the largest bucket brigade ever!”

“[My dad] built a bond of friendship with Battalion Chief David “Chico” Creasy while the two battled cancer,” Richmond firefighter Roger Myers said. “[My dad] expressed that if he ever lost his battle, he wanted his friend Chico to have anything he could provide to help him continue his.”

Roger Myers Sr. passed away on December 12, according to his son.

In order to fulfill his father’s final wishes, firefighter Myers

and his close friend Don Prince

organized with other firefighters in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia to have them deliver the scooter and lift to Chesterfield.

“The idea was not only a way to get the scooter and auto lift from Florida to Virginia from one friend to another, but to do it in a way that could raise monies for the family as well as spreading the cancer awareness message to the fire service and continue Chicos mission,” he said.

“Starting at station #53 in Lake County Florida, the scooter and an auto lift, will be delivered station to station, department to department, state to state to its destination at Fire Station #3 in Chesterfield County,” Myers said. “The Brotherhood of the Fire Service has rallied around this cause… proving that there are no boundaries to this worldwide family comprised of all races, age groups, and genders.”

Creasy, who first started his cancer battle in 2014, said he has been doing his best to keep his spirits up as he fights cancer.

“One of the best things you can do is have a positive attitude. Once you think it’s over, it’s over,” he said.

Creasy said his cancer diagnosis came as a surprise since he had passed his department physical just a few months before cancer was discovered on his liver. By then, it was already at Stage Four.

“The real scary part is I had no signs or symptoms,” he said. “I want people to learn from my experiences.”

After a successful round of initial treatments, the cancer returned in 2016. It had spread to his leg, hips, and lymph nodes.

Creasy said he believed his nearly 48 years in the fire service contributed to his cancer.

“In the old days, we didn’t wear breathing apparatus, we didn’t wash our gear after every fire. We did not know any better,” he said. “Now we have a better idea about the carcinogens in the smoke.”

He tours the state preaching to firefighters that they should invest in cancer insurance.

He said his family spends around $4,000 a month out of pocket on his treatments.

“I have responded better then some to the treatment process,” he said. “We’ve tried to stay very positive.”

Creasy’s special scooter delivery is expected to arrive in Richmond on January 12.

You can follow the journey on Facebook.