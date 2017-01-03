× Victim suffers gunshot wound in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a shooting victim arrived to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they received multiple calls for random gunfire around 6 p.m. at the intersection of E 16th St. and Gordon Ave. in South Richmond.

When officers arrived to the scene they did not find anything. Police later received a call from VCU Medical Center of a person arriving by vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the victim drove themself to the hospital. That information has not been confirmed by police at this time.