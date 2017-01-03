Teen charged in murder of Richmond high school student

RICHMOND, Va. — The teen wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old George Carrington has turned himself into police.

Police confirm Ishmael D. Brown, 17, of Richmond, turned himself in to police on Friday, Dec. 30.

Brown has been charged with murder in connection to the November shooting in the Providence Park neighborhood.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police say officers who were in the area for an unrelated incident heard a loud crash at the 600 block of Milton Street. Upon arrival, they observed an overturned white Buick sedan.

Carrington was found outside of the vehicle and had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The 17-year-old was a student at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Greg Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.