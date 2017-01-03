Southern Farm with Elegance & Charm

RICHMOND, Va. – Historic Hollyfield Manor, built in 1702, has been selected as the location for this years Wedding in a Week event. Sales Manager Tracy Gilland joined us in the studio to share a preview of the beautiful location, and filled in on all of the amenities offered by the venue. Hollyfield Manor is located in King William county at 289 Hollyfield Lane. For more information on Hollyfield you can call 804-854-6505 or visit http://www.hollyfieldmanor.com. Don’t miss the Richmond Wedding Experience event on Sunday, January 8th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.weddingexperience.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WEDDING EXPERIENCE}