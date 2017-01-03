Missing Henrico man found dead in woods

RICHMOND, Va. — A body found in the woods off Belt Boulevard in Richmond has been identified as Romoan J. Mitchell, 40, of Camero Court, in Henrico.

Mitchell was reported missing in late December.

“Following an autopsy, the medical examiner concluded Mitchell had been shot,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide and continue to gather additional information.”

A police officer working in the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard found Mitchell’s body the morning of January 1.

It was in a wooded area along what used to be Platinum Road, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Anthony Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

