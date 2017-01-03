Ricky Gray’s lawyers work to halt killer’s execution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ricky Gray's execution is scheduled to take place in two weeks. Tuesday, lawyers for the man involved in the murders of two Richmond families argued before a judge that the lethal injection that would be used to kill Gray amounts to "chemical torture" and is a "cruel punishment."

"The risk of chemical torture is a violation of Mr. Gray’s Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel punishment. The veil of secrecy that the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) has pulled across the details surrounding how Mr. Gray is to be executed is a violation of Mr. Gray’s Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment right to Procedural Due Process,” his legal team wrote in the court document filed in December.

The Virginia Attorney General's Office countered by saying the execution drugs have been independently tested and verified, and do not have substantial risk of severe pain.

Gray is a central figure in one of the most horrific crime sprees the Richmond area has ever seen.

He has spent a decade on death row after he was convicted of murdering Bryan and Kathryn Harvey, and their daughters Stella and Ruby.

On New Year’s Day 2006, the Harveys were found bound, beaten, and stabbed inside the basement of their Woodland Heights home. The home was also set on fire.

Gray was also involved, though not convicted, in the murders of Ashley Baskerville, 21; her mother, Mary Tucker, 47; and stepdad, Percyell Tucker, 55.

His accomplice, Ray Dandridge, was convicted in the Tucker-Baskerville murders and is serving a life-prison sentence.

Gray’s January 18 execution date was set in November.