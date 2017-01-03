× Police ID 83-year-old killed in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer Monday morning in Prince George County.

The victim has been identified as James C. Mitchell, 83, of Dinwiddie County.

Investigators say Mitchell was driving a 1989 Dodge truck, traveling westbound on County Drive when he collided with a 2007 Volvo tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. along the 8700 block of County Drive (Route 460) near Disputanta.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.