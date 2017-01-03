Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

Moderators Chris Wallace (L) pats on the shoulder of Megyn Kelly (2nd L) as they wait with Bret Baier (R) for the beginning of the Fox News - Google GOP Debate January 28, 2016 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News later this year and join NBC News.
The star primetime anchor who achieved national fame for her coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign will join NBC News in a new role, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNNMoney.
This is a developing story.