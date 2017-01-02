Wiffle Ball: Dog that captured hearts dies after lymphoma battle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The cancer-stricken dog that captured the hearts of people in RVA and across the county has died after a battle with lymphoma.

CBS 6 first introduced you to Wiffle Ball in December when he was a shelter dog at Richmond Animal League (RAL).

The 5-year-old terrier mix was looking for a forever home to spend his final Christmas with.

“We want to provide the best last days, months, or however long he has left,” RAL director of development Elizabeth Thomas said.

Wiffle Ball’s story was shared across the nation and it didn’t take long for a local family to adopt him.

The terrier mix was only with his new family for 10 days, but the shelter says it was his best 10 days.

“Wiffle Ball’s adopters promised him they would send him off on his best departure possible. Wiffle Ball had an amazing Christmas at home with his family,” RAL wrote on Facebook. “He explored the house, made friends with everyone he met, had a dinner of roast and mashed potatoes, and spent his down time on his belly in full-out Superman pose in the doorway between the dining room and kitchen.”

Wiffle Ball died on the night of December 29.

RAL says Wiffle Ball’s new family lovingly said their goodbyes after he was unable to keep his oxygen levels up on his own.

“Thanks to everyone who loved him and shared his story,” RAL added on Facebook. “We join you in a promise to another year of saving lives and continuing the stories of Richmond Animal League.”

