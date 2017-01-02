Virginia named 10th best state to live in, according to study

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has been named one of the top 10 places to live in America, according to a new study.

A financial news company called 24-7 Wall Street named Virginia as the 10th best place to live in the country based on educational attainment, poverty and health.

The study found that Virginians are more likely to be financially stable than most Americans.

According to the study, a typical Virginia household earns $66, 262 annually, which is far more than the $55,775 median annual household income nationwide.

Those statistics also contribute to an 11.2% poverty rate, which is the 11th lowest in the country.

Virginia also has a home ownership rate of 65% which is slightly higher than the national average, according to the study. They tout the Commonwealth’s relatively low real estate taxes as a reason why homeownership is more affordable.

The study says the typical home in Virginia is worth more than a quarter million dollars.

Full list of America’s 10 Best States to Live In:

Massachusetts Connecticut New Hampshire Minnesota New Jersey Colorado Vermont Maryland Hawaii Virginia