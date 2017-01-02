Snow accumulation possible this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another round of rain will move in by early Tuesday morning and this could be quite a soaker.

Most of the rain will be done by early afternoon, although a shower or two may linger.

An additional 0.50″ to 1.00″ is possible. Milder air will move in, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday now looks like the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and partly sunny skies.

Then a disturbance leading a rush of Arctic air into the Mid-Atlantic may trigger a period of snow showers or flurries later Thursday into early Friday morning.

While this will not be a major snowfall, some accumulation is possible.

Temperature-wise, highs Thursday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, lowering into the mid 30s Friday into next weekend. Overnight lows will likely dip into the teens and low 20s.