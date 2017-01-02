RICHMOND, Va. - Favorite local Musician J. Plunky Branch and his group 'The Oneness' are known for their signature Afro-funk sound. Plunky & The Oneness joined us in our studio recently and performed their original song “This is Our Time.” For more information you can visit http://www.plunkyone.com
Plunky & The Oneness perform ‘This is Our Time’
-
These children will bring a smile to your family’s face
-
2016: The year the music died
-
Musical prodigy Eric Stanley
-
Colonial Heights man pleads to keep his beloved exotic birds
-
Angelic Melodies from The American Youth Harp Ensemble
-
-
‘Crazy in a good way!’ Michael likes to have fun and laugh
-
Program aims to take mask off race relations in Richmond
-
‘Clean Sweep’ group wants to remove some Petersburg council members
-
Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 96-year-old fan in Missouri
-
Enjoy the musical stylings from George Harris
-
-
Hip Sounds with Bluegrass Star
-
Roxbury perform original song ‘Truth’
-
VTM Favorite: Artist Victor Haskins