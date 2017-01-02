GET WEATHER ALERTS: Download CBS 6 Weather App
Plunky & The Oneness perform ‘This is Our Time’

Posted 11:54 am, January 2, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Favorite local Musician J. Plunky Branch and his group 'The Oneness' are known for their signature Afro-funk sound. Plunky & The Oneness joined us in our studio recently and performed their original song “This is Our Time.”  For more information you can visit http://www.plunkyone.com