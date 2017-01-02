RICHMOND, Va. - For many, losing weight is at the top of our New Years resolutions. Audrey Hind and Conor Britain from 9Round Fitness stopped by the studio to share a high energy workout to help jump start your fitness regime for the new year. For more information you can visit https://www.9round.com/fitness/midlothian-va
Get in shape this New Years with 9Round Fitness
