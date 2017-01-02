American flag survives fire that destroyed single-dad’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Steven Burke lost his home to fire, but the single father's American flag is helping to keep his spirit alive.

The flag was given to Burke by his father -- a World War II veteran -- before he died.

It was the only thing Burke could salvage from his Hopewell home after it caught fire in August.

Burke spent his life's savings to pay off the house where he raised his three children.

He said he was in the midst of an unfortunate lapse in insurance when his home caught fire.

He said when he paid off his house, his insurance payment would automatically get taken out of his account.

One month there wasn't enough funds to cover the insurance and he got dropped.

He said never renewed or asked for help.

Burke said when he is finally able to rebuild a home, he planned to give his dad's American flag a special place on the mantle.

