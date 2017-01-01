Wet start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A series of storm systems will bring some waves of steadier rain to our area through Tuesday. The first batch of heavier rain will move across the state early Monday morning through midday. Rain will turn more scattered in the afternoon. The rain, combined with a northeasterly wind, will keep temperatures in the 40s most of the day.

A second wave of rain will come through Tuesday morning, with drier hours in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday.

Many areas could pick up an inch of rain by late Tuesday.

Another shot of arctic air will arrive for the end of the week. After highs around 40° on Thursday, highs will likely stay in the 30s Friday through next Sunday. Overnight lows during the weekend will be in the teens.

