$1 million New Year’s raffle lottery ticket sold in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery says one of the three winning tickets drawn in the 2017 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at a gas station in Richmond. And another ticket that was sold in Richmond is worth $25,000.

The three $1 million winners are:

Ticket #111002 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4601 West Broad Street, Richmond)

Ticket #283611 (bought at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg)

Ticket #103271 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Six additional tickets won $25,000:

Ticket #283906 (bought at Goldy’s, 4024 West Broad Street, Richmond)

Ticket #224087 (bought at 7-Eleven, 779 Madison Road, Culpeper)

Ticket #064773 (bought at Quik-E Foods, 73 Campbell Highway, Rustburg)

Ticket #130337 (bought at Harris Teeter, 159 Community Drive, Charlottesville)

Ticket #131727 (bought at Super Shin, 3962 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Yorktown)

Ticket #306952 (bought at Food Lion, 5227 Waterway Drive, Dumfries)

And another 300 tickets each won $500. Click here to check your number on the Virginia Lottery’s website.