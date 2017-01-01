Thank you! 182 animals adopted during RAL’s ‘Operation Silent Night’

RICHMOND, Va. — Organizers are calling this year’s “Operation Silent Night” at the Richmond Animal League (RAL) a major success.

Kaicee Robertson, RAL’s special events coordinator, said 182 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies found forever homes during the 15-day holiday adoption drive.

“During that time, 112 animals were pulled from local animal control partners and brought to the safety of RAL. With local sponsors and community support, we were able to send every animal home for the holidays – for those who weren’t adopted by Dec. 23, loving foster homes were found for every single animal at RAL.”

As a result of the extra room freed up by the drive, animal advocates we were able to bring 54 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies from 11 area animal control partners to RAL last week.

Robertson thanked supporters and folks who adopted animals for making with making “Operation Silent Night” so successful.

“To every adopter, foster parent, donor, volunteer, to everyone person who shares our story, tells their friends about RAL, suggests adopting an animal, to every news reporter, writer and editor – you are RAL, you are the reason we’re able to save lives,” Robertson wrote.

Robertson said more than 2,000 animals found forever homes in 2016. Additionally, the group took in 2,125 animals from more than 30 animal control partners.

