Richmond Mayor-Elect to be sworn into office

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor-Elect Levar Stoney is set to be legally sworn into office New Year’s Eve.

Stoney will take the oath of office in a private ceremony at noon in city council chambers at noon Saturday.

The candidate won a majority of Richmond’s 9 districts in the November election to avoid a runoff and win the Mayor’s Office outright.

Stoney will become Richmond’s 80th and youngest mayor (35-years-old).

A public swearing in ceremony will be held January 14th followed by a community celebration.

Levar Stoney will take over the office from Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones.