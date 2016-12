× Electrical problem suspected in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what ignited a fire in Richmond’s Southside.

Crews responded to an emergency call in the 600 block of Effingham Drive sometime around 2:00 am Saturday morning.

Firefighters spotted smoke coming from a home and quickly worked to put out a fire in the attic.

There are no reports of injuries.

Although no cause has been determined an electrical problem is suspected.