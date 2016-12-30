VTM Favorite: Zack Artis performs ‘Breezin’

RICHMOND, Va. – All week long we have been taking a look back at a few of our favorite moments over the last year. Talented Musician Zack Artis regularly joins us on our LIVE show and performs beautiful melodies for us. Zack joined us in the studio recently to perform a cover of popular song Breezin’ by George Benson. You can catch Zack performing LIVE on Friday, December 30th from 3 pm to 6 pm at Seven Hills Brewing Company and again on Saturday, December 31st from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Cooper Vineyards in Louisa. For more information you can visit http://www.zackartis.com