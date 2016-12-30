× Virginia ABC stores to open on New Year’s Day for first time

RICHMOND, Va. — If you plan to ring in 2017 with alcohol, Virginia ABC has some good news for you. For the first time, Virginia ABC stores will be open on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, Virginia ABC stores will be open from noon to 6 p.m., which are normal operating hours on Sundays.

“This marks the first time Virginia ABC stores will be open the first day of the year,” a Virginia ABC spokesperson said. “The change to store hours came from legislation effective July 1, stating that Virginia ABC retail locations may open an hour earlier on Sundays (noon) and may also be open on New Year’s Day.”

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, stores will be open normal operating hours. Those hours vary per location.

Virginia ABC says they made the change after customer feedback.