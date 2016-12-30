Free rides home in Richmond during New Year’s weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Taxicab driver Thaen Dunn said there's no reason to drive home after celebrating the New Year, especially if you've been drinking in Richmond.

"Every New Year's it's extremely busy," said Dunn. "There are so many alternatives and the important thing is to get people home safe."

Dunn works for Napoleon Taxi in Richmond and they have partnered with the Allen and Allen law firm to provide free rides home to people in the Greater Richmond area after ringing in the New Year.

"I see the responsibility to give back a little bit and to make sure people get home safe on New Year's Eve," he said.

In order to take advantage of the offer, call Napoleon Taxi at 354-TAXI and ask for a "Sober Ride Home."

Dunn explained that they'll still take customers from bar to bar or party to party, but the free ride is available for only those heading home.

The service will be offered from 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"Expect a wait time," said Dunn. "Patience is very important and we're going to try to get to as many people as we can and get them home safe."

Spoken4, Richmond's pedicab service, will also provide free transportation on New Year’s Eve courtesy of Attorney at Law Joseph McGrath and Lion’s Paw Development.

The bike taxi fleet will be running from 8 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. January 1.

To catch a ride, call or text 804-525-0532 or tweet @RideSpoken4. This is the fourth year that Spoken4 will be providing free rides on New Year’s Eve.