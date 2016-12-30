Video shows suspects in armed robbery outside Shockoe apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Video captures possible suspects in a robbery outside of a Shockoe Bottom apartment.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, officers were called to the 100 block of North 20th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim stated she was waiting outside of her friend’s apartment complex when two men approached her.

She told police that one of the suspects aimed a silver firearm at the victim’s waist and said, “Give me that phone.”

The victim threw the phone on the ground and the suspect picked it up. He also grabbed her bag.

The two suspects were joined by a third accomplice as they fled on foot heading south on North 20th Street toward East Main Street.

The video shows different angles of the crime and suspects. Click on player to see it.

The suspects are described as three black males, ages 15 to 20. At the time of the incident:

• Suspect 1 (with firearm): Dark hoodie with light pants and light shoes.

• Suspect 2: Dark hoodie, light vest, light shorts, and dark boots.

• Suspect 3: Dark shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Brian Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous