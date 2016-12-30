× New Year’s Eve Weekend Events

2016 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 pm to 11pm

Drummers and Dancing, live music and activities and workshops for adults and children and speakers, all will be present at the 2016 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival happening at The Altria Theater, 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond. The Elegba Folklore Society sponsors of the event, draws visitors from along the East Coast. In addition to the performances, workshops, and children’s activities, There will be the African Market, food and cultural affirmation of values, thanksgiving and growth. Advance general admission tickets are $6, at the door $7; students & seniors $5, door $6, free for children 12 and under. For more information visit www.efsinc.org or call 804-644-3900.

Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Science Museum of Virginia

Saturday, Dec. 30

Ring in the New Year with your kids at the Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Science Museum of Virginia. This New Year’s Celebration kicks off with activities at 10 am and when the clock strikes noon, 2,017 bouncy balls will drop from the center of the Museum’s Rotunda onto the crowd. These will be keepsakes for all who attend. Ping pong balls and confetti cannons will also rain down on revelers as they welcome in the new year. Juice toasts and noise makers will also be a part of the celebration from 10 am – 1 pm. Noon Year’s Eve is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre “A Christmas Story,” The Musical

Through January 1, 2017 at the Historic November Theatre downtown, starring Garet Chester, Duke Lafoon, Brandon McKinney, Andrea Rivette, and Susan Sandord and features Moose and Reba as the Bumpus Hounds, Trained by Tony Honoree, Broadway Animal Trainer, William Berloni, directed by Chase Kniffen, for details visit http://va-rep.org/press.html or call 804-282-2620.

Illuminate Light Show at Meadow Event Park through January 1, 2017

Light Show & Santa’s Village opens nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Central Virginia’s largest drive-through light show with a million LED lights synchronized to music played on guests’ car radios. It features 50-foot trees, an 80-foot tunnel of lights, dancing snowmen, and singing Santa’s and Christmas trees. The light show also features Santa’s Village, a new Christmas Bounce Fest in the Fun Zone, with several inflatables along with a mechanical bull and a trackless train. The Richmond Freelance and Model Railroaders will have a model train display through January 1. Pictures can be taken with Santa nightly through December 23. For more information visit IlluminateLightShow.com or the Illuminate Light Show Facebook page. Discounted tickets also will be sold at participating Walgreens locations in Central Virginia. The light show begins off State Route 30. Enter Gate 1, and look for the purple tree.

New Year’s Eve Family Frolic at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Enjoy fun family activities, live music, a parade, crafts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dominion GardenFest of Lights through January 9. 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, details http://www.lewisginter.org/.

New Year’s Bash at Children’s Museum of Richmond

Family-friendly celebration with lots of activities, games and a countdown to noon followed by a juice-box toast. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central, 2626 W. Broad St.; CMoR-Short Pump, 11800 W. Broad St. in Short Pump Town Center; and CMoR-Chesterfield, Winterpock Shopping Center, 6629 Lake Harbour Drive. Tickets $8-$9, details http://www.c-mor.org/.

Steam Bell Beer Works, 1717 Oak Lake Blvd in Midlothian, 6:30 pm – 1:30am

Steam Bell Beer Works releasing their newest champagne style beer, The Bellet, an 8% light sour ale fermented over muscadine grapes that they feel has an almost champagne quality. Complementary beer tastings, performances from local bands BoxCar and The Here and Now and BBQ from Firehouse Bar-B-Que. $15 at the door with a portion of proceeds benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), RVA Chapter. Details https://www.facebook.com/events/381185855605879/.

New Year’s Eve Party 2K17

Skaters come and Rock and Roll from 7:30 pm – 1:00 am at Chester Skateland!

$12.00 at the Door and $8.00 if you Pre-Order Tickets @ The DJ Booth, Admission includes Skate Rental If Needed, Hats, Horns, Balloon Drop, And Many More Games and Possible Prizes. Details https://www.facebook.com/events/336673613356278/?ti=click or

http://www.804area.com/virginia/chester/events/247645/new-years-eve-party-2k17.htm

Y-Me New Years Eve After Party (Youth Ministry Entertainment)

1 am – 4 am at Skateland of Richmond, 5512 Hull Street Road, Ephesus Rhythm-Matic Steppers, & J-Rock, free admission with canned good, skate rental $4, details www.hiphopelevation.com or call 804-716-1171, 804-648-8031.

Three Sheets To The Wind “The Disco Ball” at The Broadberry

Doors open at 8pm. 2 Sets of Yacht Rock from Three Sheets To The Wind

2 special episodes of Three Sheets TV, A special DJ set from DJ B.J. Spinnaker…a yacht rock original. Advance $40, day of $50, ticket includes a copy Three Sheets To The Wind’s yet to be released live album “SOLD OUT!” $75 VIP: including entrance at 7pm for the special Sound Check party to include champagne upon arrival, complimentary buffet, VIP and reserved seating/area, meet and greet with the band prior to general admission doors opening. Also includes a copy of the band’s yet to be released live album “SOLD OUT!”Details http://www.804area.com/richmond/carytown/events/249229/three-sheets-to-the-wind-presents-the-disco-ball-%28nye-at-the-broadberry%29.htm

PLF Presents Decemberween 11: NYE AT Diversity Richmond

1407 Sherwood Ave, 8 pm. Limited early bird tickets: $18 Advanced tickets: $28 Door: $40. New Year’s Eve extravaganza will include 2 stages of music, fire performance, art, sculpture and more! This is a fundraiser for the Party Liberation Foundation 501c3. Details http://decemberween11.brownpapertickets.com/.