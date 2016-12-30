Missing cat traveled 2,000 miles from California to Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — A cat who traveled across the country and ended up in Mid-Michigan will soon be homeward bound.

“I thought it was a joke,” Paul Kaczmarek said laughing.

Ceal the cat was recently dropped off at the Saginaw County Animal Care Center after she disappeared six months ago, more than 2,000 miles away in California.

“I guess the cats been gone for six months. Six months they’ve been trying to look for it and then they found it here,” Kaczmarek told WNEM.

Ceal was found right before Christmas. She was surviving by eating plastic.

Thanks to a microchip, she was identified and nursed back to health.

As happy as her owner was when he heard she was found, he was also stumped at how he was going to get her back as he was unable to fly or make the 31-hour drive.

That’s where the Kaczmarski family comes in after hearing about Ceal’s story.

“A family friend had contacted us yesterday and said what a coincidence that we’re here visiting and the cat in Michigan but needs to go 40 mins from the airport to where we’re flying into and we thought it was just meant to be,” Candice Kaczmarek said.

Ceal will be heading back home alongside the family on January 6.

“We love animals, so to reunite a pet with his owner we thought we had to do it,” Candice Kaczmarek said.

As for how Ceal made the journey to Mid-Michigan, her owner is now saying the animal was taken by someone he knows.