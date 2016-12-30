Local contractor builds ramp for teen girl with Cerebral Palsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Shelby Brown selected a name from the Giving Tree (a tree set up by the JP Jumpers foundation). It contained 150 names of people with special needs.

The organization held a huge community party in early December and donors went there specifically to choose a name off of the tree.

“After reading about 17-year-old Malaika Sohail, I selected her name,” Shelby said. “She is 17 years old, blind, deaf and has Cerebral Palsy. Her name was on the tree and one of her wishes was a wheelchair ramp on their Henrico home.”

The family had to physically pick her up and down to get in and out of the house.

Shelby’s goal for the month of giving was to find a contractor who was willing to build the ramp for this family.

Chris Jefferson, who owns Ridge Point Construction jumped in help, willingly.

Not only did he donate the labor to get the wheelchair ramp done, he also purchased the materials.

The family was completely surprised when presented them Month of Giving gift certificate during a special Christmas worship service on Dec. 18.

Raymond Hawkes and Mike Stone were there to help her present that and some other gifts.

That’s when the family learned that CBS 6 and Ridge Point were collaborating on this effort to get the ramp built on their Henrico home. The father, speaking for the entire family, was extremely grateful.

“We owe a huge thank you to Ridge Point Construction for being so generous,” Shelby said. “It has been awesome sharing this good deed with the community. Warms my heart!!”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

All we ask is that each person pay it forward to someone else who may be in need.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.