Chatty armed robbers arrested for Christmas crimes

RICHMOND, Va. — Three individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies which occurred on Christmas morning. In each robbery, the suspects attempted to initiate conversation with unsuspecting victims and then rob them at gunpoint.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, officers responded to Can Can Brasserie at 3120 W Cary St. for a report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived, the victims told officers, they were in an alley near the restaurant when approached by four unknown individuals, three males and one female.

Police said that one of the suspects asked the victims, “Do you know where the party is?” A victim replied, “I don’t know about a party.” The suspect then displayed a weapon and demanded the victim’s belongings.

After taking the items, the suspects told the victims to lie on the ground. When they complied, the suspects fled the scene on foot to a nearby parked vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a silver Nissan heading westbound on Ellwood Avenue.

Twenty minutes later, officers were called to the 400 block of North Boulevard for a report of another robbery.

The victim of the second incident told officers he was outside of his apartment building when one of the suspects approached him and said, “My friend is hurt and needs some help,” motioning toward the rear of the building.

The victim went to assist and observed the second suspect who appeared to be injured.

As the victim called 911 requesting an ambulance, one of the suspects said, “We do not need the police.”

The victim then told the dispatcher an ambulance was not necessary and hung up the phone. A suspect then displayed a weapon demanding the victim’s belongings.

When the victim claimed he did not have any items, one of the suspects demanded him to get on the ground or he would shoot. The victim complied and the suspects took several items.

The suspects then fled on foot to the rear of a nearby building. A witness told officers he saw the suspects enter silver Nissan.

Shortly afterward, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled on Forest Hill Avenue resulting in a brief pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Glyndon Lane where three of the four suspects were apprehended.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The below offenders were charged with robbery and commission of a felony with a firearm.

Thomas L. Galberth, Jr., 20, of the 700 block of Belt Boulevard

Nay’Kerah M. Galberth, 19, of the 700 block of Belt Boulevard

Najkima S. Davis, 19, of the 2100 block of Afton Avenue

The fourth suspect is described as a black male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, 6’0” in height, 170 pounds, and an average build.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call Third Precinct Officer Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.