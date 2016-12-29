Virginia Beach Sailor who died after kayaking incident identified as Navy SEAL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy has identified the Virginia Beach Sailor who died after a kayaking incident off Cape Charles on Thursday as a Navy SEAL.

Petty Officer First Class Devon Grube was assigned to an East coast-based Naval Special Warfare Command, the Navy says.

The Coast Guard says they were notified around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that a kayak had overturned and a search was launched to look for Grube, according to WTKR.

Authorities say the kayak overturned approximately two miles offshore.

The Coast Guard says Grube was in the water for two hours wearing a lifejacket before he was rescued around 11 a.m.

The water temperature was 45 degrees.

Grube was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on the Eastern Shore where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday the Grube family released a statement:

“The Grube family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their interest in our beloved Devon. Thank you to those who showed up to look for him. He was a devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.”

A YouCaring crowdfunding account has been set up to show love and support for Devon and to give the Grube family a savings account with USAA.