Police ID man found shot dead in Petersburg alleyway

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have released the name of a man found shot to death in a Petersburg alleyway Wednesday evening.

Officers received a call for a man down in an alley between Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street around 4:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Ryan Neal Glickman of Petersburg suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Glickman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a suspect at this time, as police are in the early stages of their investigation.

Two witnesses told WTVR CBS 6 News they heard four distinct gunshots Wednesday afternoon. One witnesses said when he got up to see what was going on he discovered the body and called police.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637 or visit the website, pdcrimesolvers.org.

