Racist, hateful graffiti covers walls at Tuckahoe Little League complex

HENRICO, Va. – Sometime overnight the Tuckahoe Little League complex was vandalized with offensive messages.

The criminals left inflammatory graffiti that police said could be reported as a hate crime because of the offensive language and pictures spray painted onto the building.

The numerous messages sprayed in black paint covered the outside walls of the building, which are painted a light color.

Park and Recreation officials were on scene along with Henrico County Police to survey and investigate the damage.

The vandals also went inside the complex and damaged the bathrooms. A smashed urinal sat in broken pieces below a misspelled message of “oopps.”

That was about the most innocuous message left, as the other spray painted words insulted those participating in the Black Lives Matter movement, along with immigrants and a message of “White Power” in black paint at the top of the wall.

Swastikas, centuries ago a Sanskrit symbol for good fortune that became used on the Nazi flag under an administration that persecuted Jewish people, were also scrawled on the wall at the Little League center.

Henrico Police continue to investigate the crime. The complex is located off John Rolfe Parkway in the West End.