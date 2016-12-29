Powhatan teacher cries when gifted memorable night out with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va. – The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Meteorologist Tom Patton wanted to help a local family have a memorable night out as they fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). ALS is a progressive disease which causes muscle weakness, nerve failure, paralysis and ultimately respiratory failure.

Simple tasks such as bathing, dressing, and eating can take several hours for a caretaker.

Lynn Novak's husband is fighting the disease, and in addition to her chemistry teaching job at Powhatan High School, she is his caretaker.

When the nights are long Lynn never complains and hasn't missed a day of work as she remains committed to her students.

Patton surprised her at the school, to thank her for giving so much to her family and her students, and to gift her family with a special night.

Mobility Superstore provided a van that would help make getting around easier as they went out to Latitude Seafood Restaurant at Westchester Commons and then on to the Illuminate light show.

Hair Cuttery even got involved with free haircuts and a local photographer Anjie offered pictures of the night so they could always remember it.

CBS 6, with the help of Union Bank and Trust also added gift cards for the parents and for the kids. Many other items were donated from the student body; prom tickets for her two children who attend Powhatan High School as well as graduation materials for her son and another gift card.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

All we ask is that each person pay it forward to someone else who may be in need.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.