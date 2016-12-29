Morgan Moses Foundation scholarship offers Richmond students free tutoring

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond native Morgan Moses is helping underprivileged students reach their college dreams though a partnership between his foundation and The Princeton Review.

The Morgan Moses Foundation is offering Richmond and Northern Virginia area high school students free online tutoring services provided by The Princeton Review, a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company.

The scholarship is called Morgan Moses Foundation Homework Help.

The scholarship will provide 100 students, starting on January 17, unlimited access to online resources from real-time tutors. Each student scholarship is valued at $750.

The program is geared to high school sophomores and juniors who are working to achieve their college admission goals.

Students can apply online by answering essay questions about how Morgan Moses Foundation Homework Help will help them achieve their college goals.

The emphasis of the tutoring program will be during the school year, but will be available to the students at all times including next summer, 2017.

Princeton Review and the Morgan Moses Foundation are donating $75,000 to the effort.

“We needed to team up with a proven winner, so we picked The Princeton Review,” said Morgan Moses. “With over 14.5 million tutoring sessions completed, The Princeton Review is the leader in online learning for Homework Help, offering on-demand homework support to students 24/7, featuring 3,200 tutors and covering over 40 subjects.”

The Washington Redskins offensive tackle graduated from Meadowbrook high school and earned two degrees at the University of Virginia after overcoming learning and time management issues.